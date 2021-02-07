  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jubilant FoodWorks awaiting relaxations in dine-in curbs to ramp up growth

February 7, 2021

Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chains in India, reported a 21.71 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 123.91 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.

Jubilant FoodWorks, Dominos pizza, dunkin donuts, elaxations in dine-in curbs, dominos food chain growth, new Dominos storeAs on December 31, 2020, the company operated 1,314 Domino's Pizza restaurants, 27 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

Jubilant FoodWorks is awaiting relaxations in dine-in restrictions imposed by the government for the restaurant industry similar to that for multiplexes to ramp up growth. Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino”s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chains in India, reported a 21.71 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 123.91 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.

At present, the dine-in capacity at restaurants is constrained at 50 per cent to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “….With all COVID SOPs being followed diligently, we will see dine-in demand coming back very strongly. Recovery in dine-in business remains slow because of restrictions on seating capacity in restaurants.

“On the dine-in channel specifically, the constraint is more on supply than demand. That (restrictions) is what has held back the recovery significantly,” Pratik Pota, Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd said in an analysts call.

Earlier this month, the government allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols. Pota said the company opened 50 new Domino”s stores in the third quarter this year, the highest-ever in a quarter.

“We turned the corner decidedly in Q3 with Domino”s returning to growth, driven by strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels,” he said.

As on December 31, 2020, the company operated 1,314 Domino”s Pizza restaurants, 27 Dunkin” Donuts restaurants. Jubilant FoodWorks also owns and operates Chinese cuisine restaurant brand, ”Hong”s Kitchen”, which serves 2 cities with 7 restaurants in India and 3 Ekdum! Biryani outlets.

