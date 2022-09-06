Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Sameer Khetarpal as CEO and Managing Director

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited today announced the appointment of Sameer Khetarpal as its new CEO and Managing Director. “Shareholders have also approved the appointment in the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company that convened on August 30, 2022,” the company which operates fast-food chains, Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, said in a statement. Khetarpal succeeds Pratik Pota.

“We are now a multi-country, multi-brand company with deep investments in technology. We are looking to further our investments across our portfolio of brands to become a food tech powerhouse. Sameer, with his strengths in building digital first businesses in related spaces will provide the necessary leadership to our business,” said Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks.

His professional life

A career spanning 25 years, Khetarpal has worked in e-commerce and management consulting. Before joining Jubilant FoodWorks, Khetarpal had worked at Amazon for 6.5 years. At the e-commerce firm, he had conceptualised, launched and scaled several businesses like Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food and Amazon Pharmacy. Prior to this, he had served as a partner at McKinsey and Company and served clients on topics related to business building and transformation and also built data driven service lines used by several Fortune 500 companies. He has also worked with GE Capital and Hindustan Unilever.

JFL holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza to develop and operate the brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, the company has a network of 1567 Domino’s restaurants across 337 cities.