Jubilant Foodworks acquires 25% stake in nutrition company Wellversed

The first tranche of Rs 6.5 crore would be invested on the closing date as defined in the share subscription agreement and the second one of Rs 3.5 crore would be done nine months from the disbursement of the first tranche.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), a quick service restaurants operator and master franchise of brands such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, on Thursday said it has acquired 25 per cent stake in Gurugram-based nutrition company Wellversed Health.
The company would invest Rs 10 crore in Wellversed in two tranches, said JFL in a regulatory update.
- Apple vs Epic Games: Is Epic Games really winning? Apple refuses to reinstate Fortnite on iOS until final verdict
- E-commerce cos to log 23% rise in gross GMV at over USD 9 bn during festive sale this year: RedSeer
- Industry should work with govt to implement various reforms, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
The first tranche of Rs 6.5 crore would be invested on the closing date as defined in the share subscription agreement and the second one of Rs 3.5 crore would be done nine months from the disbursement of the first tranche.
“This will be an investment by the company in Wellversed – a nutrition company offering a variety of food products tailored for specific nutrition and dietary needs including keto, gluten-free, vegan, high-protein, diabetic and immunity,” said JFL.
Net revenue of Wellversed in 2019-20 was Rs 4.89 crore.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.