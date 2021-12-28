JSW to roll out EV policy for employees effective January 1

A company statement said that the policy aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across the group.

In a first, JSW Group has rolled out an electric vehicle policy for its employees, which will facilitate up to Rs 3 lakh incentive for employees to purchase electric vehicles- four-wheelers, as well as two-wheelers.

A company statement said that the policy aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across the group.

Apart from financial incentives, free-of-cost dedicated charging stations and green zones (parking slots) for electric vehicles will also be provided at all JSW offices and plant locations for employees.

The policy comes into effect for its nationwide workforce from January 1, 2022.