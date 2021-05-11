JSW Steel’s crude steel output jumps to 13.71 LT in April

JSW Steel produced 3.37 LT long-rolled products in the month under review, higher from 0.89 LT in April 2020 (Representative Image)

JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel output jumped over two-fold to 13.71 lakh tonne (LT) during April 2021. The company had produced 5.63 LT in April 2020, JSW Steel said in a statement. On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, the crude steel output fell 5 per cent. The company had produced 14.46 LT crude steel in March 2021.

During April, the company’s production of flat-rolled products rose about three-fold to 9.57 LT, from 3.44 LT in the same month last year. The production in April was 9 per cent lower as compared to the 10.50 LT of flat-rolled products production in March 2021.

JSW Steel produced 3.37 LT long-rolled products in the month under review, higher from 0.89 LT in April 2020. Production of 3.37 LT long-rolled products in April 2021 was 5 per cent lower, from 3.54 LT production in March 2021.

