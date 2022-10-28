JSW Steel ties up $182 m financing from Italian banks

JSW Steel USA, a subsidiary of JSW Steel, has tied up $182 million (around `1,500 crore) of long-term financing from Italian banking firms Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM. The funding will be used for modernisation of its plate mill project in Baytown, Texas.

Of the total amount, $70 million is covered under SACE (Italian export credit agency) guarantee and the balance $112 million is a term loan.

A SACE guarantee is provided to promote Italian exports. Intesa Sanpaolo (IMI Corporate & Investment Banking Division) acted as the SACE agent and coordinator of the commercial tranche.

Both Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM were the bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers of the two facilities.

JSW Steel USA’s plate mill facility in Texas is undergoing a major upgrade, which requires a total investment of $260 million and is expected to be completed by 2023. The remaining funds for the modernisation, following the raising of $182 million, will be funded from internal accruals.

The modernisation project involves addition of a 4-Hi finishing mill, pre-leveler, accelerated cooling system and direct quench, cooling beds and a new roll shop.

The continuation of these upgrades at Baytown facility will further strengthen JSW Steel USA’s position as a high-quality, low-cost provider of melted and manufactured products. Once this project is completed, it will put JSW Steel USA in a position to deliver higher quality products and enter new markets, the company said in a statement.

The total value of equipment and related engineering services being provided by suppliers – including Danieli Corporation, Sideridraulic and Tenova — is over $100 million.