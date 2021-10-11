  • MORE MARKET STATS

JSW Steel says group combined output grew 29 pc to over 5 MT in Jul-Sep

By: |
October 11, 2021 2:14 PM

In a statement, it said it had produced 3.92 MT in the July-September period of financial year 2020-21.

JSWJSW Steel's standalone output rose by 6 per cent 4.10 MT, from 3.85 MT in the year-ago quarter, the statement said.

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 29 per cent year-on-year growth in group combined steel production at 5.07 million tonne (MT) during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.07 million tonnes for Q2 including the production at jointly controlled entities viz. Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL),” it said. JSW Steel’s standalone output rose by 6 per cent 4.10 MT, from 3.85 MT in the year-ago quarter, the statement said.

The capacity utilization at standalone level was at 91 per cent in second quarter of ongoing 2021-22 fiscal, it said. Vijayanagar works has taken planned shutdown for campaign repairs of two of its convertors and Salem works has taken an annual shutdown of one of its blast furnaces, due to which the capacity utilisation remained at an average of 91 per cent in this quarter.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group. JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.

