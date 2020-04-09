JSW Steel prepares for life after coronavirus lockdown

The steelmaker achieved 97.3% of the revised production guidance of 16.50 million tonne for FY20.

JSW Steel is preparing to restart operations at all its locations once the lockdown is lifted. The company reported 3.97 million tonne of crude steel production for the three months of January-March 2020, which was lower by 5% on a year-on-year basis. For the full year ended March 31, 2020, the company recorded production of 16.06 million tonne, down 4% y-o-y. The company’s crude steel production during January and February 2020 in aggregate was higher than that of the previous year by 1%. The steelmaker achieved 97.3% of the revised production guidance of 16.50 million tonne for FY20.

The lockdown has impacted operations of the steel maker, which has scaled back capacities due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The slow down in economic activity due to unanticipated breakout of pendemic COVID19 and consequent nation wide lockdown in the later part of March 2020 led to a sharp fall in production across plant locations,” the company said.

Fitch Ratings last week said that it sees risks to JSW Steel’s ability to deleverage and generate positive free cash flow (FCF) from weak industry conditions, an increase in its planned capex, or inability to stabilise and improve performance at acquired assets. The rating firm estimates that total gross debt to Ebitda will remain above 4x until FY21 and FCF negative until FY22, before improving.

The new fiscal year is expected be a tough year for steelmakers around the world. The broad macroeconomic weakness spreading in the wake of the pandemic is driving down demand for steel in core industries like manufacturing, automotive, construction, and oil & gas exploration, according to Moody’s Investor Service.

Analysts also believe that increasing number of confirmed Covid-19 cases have the potential to halt the rally seen in the domestic steel prices since November 2019.

After touching a low of Rs 32,250 per million tonne in the first week of November 2019, domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices have been on the rise and are ruling at around Rs 37,000 per million tonne, implying an increase of 15% in the last three months, according to a note from ICRA in early March.

Domestic steel prices are currently trading at a discount of 7% to landed cost from China and at a discount of 3% to landed cost from Japan. Jayanta Roy, group head (corporate sector ratings), ICRA, said estimates are that the domestic steel consumption growth will remain between 4% to 5% in FY21, against the November 2019 forecast of 6.5%.