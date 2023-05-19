JSW Steel posts Q4FY23 profit at Rs 3,741 crore, revenue at Rs 46,962 crore, beats estimates

JSW Steel posted revenue from operations at Rs 46,962 crore as against Rs 46,895 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

JSW Steel posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 3,741 crore, up 11.9 per cent on-year.

JSW Steel on Friday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 3,741 crore, up 11.9 per cent in comparison to Rs 3,343 crore in the same quarter last year, beating estimates. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 46,962 crore as against Rs 46,895 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. According to a CNBC TV18 poll, JSW Steel was expected to record fourth quarter profit at Rs 2,110 crore and revenue at Rs 45,720 crore. The Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.40 (340 per cent) per fully paid-up equity share of Re1 each for the year ended March 2023.

