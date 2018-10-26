JSW Steel posts near-three times jump in Q2 netto Rs 2,087 crore

JSW Steel reported a near-three times jump in its consolidated net profit on a year-on-year basis to Rs 2,087 crore in the three months ended September 2018, beating analyst estimates on all fronts. The rise came on the back of strong revenues, as a result of higher volumes and realisations during the quarter.

Revenue from operations surged a good 25% y-o-y to Rs 21,552 crore, while the consolidated ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 61.5% y-o-y to Rs 4,906 crore.

According to Bloomberg estimates, the company was expected to report a consolidated net profit of `2,025 crore on the back of revenues of Rs 20,390 crore, and an ebitda of Rs 4,698 crore.

JSW Steel’s crude steel production increased 6% y-o-y to 4.18 million tonne during July-September. Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group CFO, told newspersons at an earnings conference that in comparison, India’s production grew 4.5% during the quarter. “Our sales were 3.96 million tonne, which was a marginal growth but what is important is that the company’s domestic sales grew by 11% as Indian steel consumption grew by 6.8%”, he said, adding that the company reduced its exports and improved its market share locally as it sold more in the domestic market due to increase in demand boosted by government reforms and policies.

Rao said that while sequentially there is no increase in realisations, on a y-o-y basis there is definitely an improvement because the rupee depreciated over 11% compared to a year ago and 6% on a q-o-q basis. “Globally, the steel prices went up, so both together led to an improvement in net sales realisations on a y-o-y basis,” he added.

The global steel prices have been on the rise, as hot rolled coil prices during Q2FY19 are estimated to be at Rs 45,666 per tonne, which is an over 22% increase on a y-o-y basis, while longs stood at Rs 42,587 per tonne registering an increase of 25.5% y-o-y, according to a Edelweiss Research report. Analysts expected Q2 to be yet another good quarter as realisations hold up, primarily in flats; and volume uptick in steel. “Spreads have largely sustained, which is likely to result in the most salubrious Q2 ever for ferrous companies,” they said.

However, costs have also been on the rise with prices of iron ore, coking coal, power and fuel, crude prices etc increasing. Rao said these led to cost pressures, which the company was able to absorb to a large extent through efficiencies. The ebitda per tonne for Q2 stood at Rs 12,141 versus Rs 7,461 a year ago.

JSW Steel’s net debt as on September 30, 2018, stood at Rs 44,919 crore, which increased from Rs 39,090 crore at the end of June 2018. The increase was on account of Rs 2,300 crore investments made for acquisitions of Monnet Ispat under the NCLT process in India, Aferpi in Italy and few steel assets in the US. Also, due to rupee depreciation translation losses to the extent of Rs 1,900 crore and Rs 2,700 crore on account of working capital investments led to an increase in debt during the quarter. However, Rao said the company is still within its comfortable limit of debt to equity and debt to ebitda. “We have been guiding that our debt to ebitda will not exceed 3.75, whereas we were at 2.35 for the quarter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors have given an in-principle approval for a Rs 5,000-crore rights issue as the company is in the midst of implementing and pursuing multiple organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities.