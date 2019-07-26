JSW Steel plans to hike domestic capacity to 45 MT by 2030

The company has also expanded its domestic retail presence with over 9,500 direct and indirect outlets.

JSW Steel is looking to increase the domestic capacity to 45 million tonne by 2030, with a global capacity footprint of 10 million tonne over the same time period. Addressing shareholders at the company’s 25th annual general meeting on Thursday, Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director, said the company is in the midst of a large organic growth programme to expand capacity from 18 to 24 MPTA (million tonne per annum) by 2020-2021.

With the Vijayangar capacity upgradation project, JSW Steel will increase capacity from 12 MTPA to 13 MTPA. The expansion project in Dolvi, which is currently underway, will increase the capacity from 5 MPTA to 10 MPTA. These will result in an increase of JSW Steel’s overall steel making capacity from 18 MTPA to 24 MTPA. The company has also expanded its domestic retail presence with over 9,500 direct and indirect outlets.

Also read: Snapdeal adds over 60,000 new vendor partners in 2 years



During the previous financial year, Jindal said, the company’s capacity utilisation stood at an all-time high of 93%, driven by improved utilisations levels in Vijayanagar and Salem plants. “We will continue to operate at high utilisations and pursue a strong growth trajectory,” he said.

In May, the board of directors approved certain new capex proposals entailing investment of Rs 5,700 crore. These include downstream investments for about Rs 1,000 crore, cost-saving projects of about Rs 2,200 crore and mining and sustenance capex of about Rs 2,000 crore. With this, the company is now implementing a cumulative capex spend of Rs 48,715 crore (net of capex projects put on hold during the year) over FY18-FY21.

With a cumulative cash outflow of Rs 14, 371 crore in the last two years, the company plans to spend about Rs 34,300 crore over next two years, with some spillover to FY22. These projects are planned to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.

On the company’s inorganic growth plans, Jindal said the company continues to pursue such opportunities. “In the past financial year, we have emerged as a preferred bidder for Bhushan Power and Steel, and await necessary approvals. We have a joint control with AION Capital in Monnet Ispat and Energy through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code route. We also acquired facilities in the US and Italy.”

The company’s net debt as of March 31, 2019 increased to Rs 45,969 crore versus Rs 38,000 crore at the end of FY18. The net debt to equity stood at 1.17x at the end of the March 2019, compared with 1.24x at the end of December 2018. Net debt to Ebitda stood at 2.23x against 2.16x at the end of December 2018.