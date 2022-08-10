JSW Steel output rises 14% in July

JSW Steel, the flagship company of diversified JSW Group, posted a 14% rise in crude steel output at 15.69 lakh tonne for July 2022, compared with 13.82 lakh tonne posted during the year-ago month.

During the month under review, the company’s production of flat-rolled products rose 15% to 10.72 lakh tonne (from 9.34 lakh tonne in July 2021). The production of long-rolled products rose 19% to 3.65 lakh tonne (from 3.06 lakh tonne), JSW Steel said in a statement on Tuesday.

JSW Steel is planning to expand its production capacity in the country by 10 million tonne to 37 million tonne per annum (mtpa) by FY25, with an estimated capex of Rs 48,852 crore. Further, the firm would also spend another Rs 16,000 crore for capital expenditure next year.