JSW Steel output jumps 21 pc to 1.58 MT in February

JSW Steel’s production of flat-rolled products rose 25 per cent to 1.15 MT in February 2022, compared with 0.93 MT in the year-ago period.

Written by PTI
JSW Steel on Tuesday registered a 21 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in its crude steel production to 1.58 million tonnes (MT) for February. In a statement, the JSW Group company said its output had stood at 1.31 MT in February 2021. (Representational image)

JSW Steel on Tuesday registered a 21 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in its crude steel production to 1.58 million tonnes (MT) for February. In a statement, the JSW Group company said its output had stood at 1.31 MT in February 2021.

JSW Steel’s production of flat-rolled products rose 25 per cent to 1.15 MT in February 2022, compared with 0.93 MT in the year-ago period. Its output of long-rolled products stood at 0.37 MT, an eight per cent rise compared with 0.34 MT a year ago.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the USD 13-billion diversified JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.

