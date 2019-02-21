JSW Steel outlook revised to positive

Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday changed the outlook on JSW Steel’s ratings to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while affirming ‘Ba2’ corporate family rating (CFR) and the ‘Ba2’ rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes.

This reflects the improving trajectory of company’s credit metrics, principally due to its competitive and efficient production costs, solid domestic demand conditions and expectations of a supportive ongoing price environment, the ratings firm observed.

“The positive outlook also incorporates our expectation that the company will remain selective in any acquisitions, funding them with a prudent mix of debt and equity. We expect that any such acquisition will be earnings accretive and help in rapid deleveraging, leading to at most only a temporary spike in adjusted debt/EBITDA leverage,” the lead analyst at Moody’s noted.

JSW’s CFR continues to reflect the company’s large scale and strong position in its key operating markets, as well as a rising share of high-margin, value-added products catering to key end markets such as the automotive, domestic construction and infrastructure sectors.

“JSW’s wide slate of long and flat products, and its increasing proportion of value-added products will help preserve its market share, currently around 15.6% by steel volumes,” it said.

The ratings firm said the risk of JSW’s limited raw material integration will be somewhat mitigated following the commissioning of its five iron ore mines, which, once operational, will meet up to 15% of its total iron ore requirements.

“JSW’s use of advanced technology towards maximising raw material efficiencies – such as blending varied grades of coking coal in manufacturing coke and its beneficiation plant to convert lower grade iron ore into higher grade variants – underpin its competitive conversion costs and high profitability,” the analyst said.

JSW’s cost of production is among the lowest when compared with other leading steel companies in Asia and supports the EBITDA and EBIT margins of 22% and 26%, respectively. The company’s EBITDA/tonne has consistently improved over the last year and remained above Rs 12,000, the highest level in 10 years.

Moody’s expects JSW’s adjusted debt/EBITDA in March 2019 to remain flat at March 2018 level of 2.6x. Based on sustainable EBITDA/tonne of Rs 9,500, Moody’s estimates the company’s leverage will reach around 2.8x-3.2x in the year ending March 2020.

Large capital expenditure of about `15,000 crore annually will keep JSW’s free cash flow generation negative for the next two to three years, which it plans to fund through long-term debt.

Moody’s expects JSW to successfully refinance its maiden $500 million bond issuance due in November 2019 (2019 notes) in a timely manner. “The 2019 notes constitute only 8% of the company’s total debt. If the company fails to refinance this maturity at least six months ahead of the scheduled maturity, this will pressure the rating,” it added.