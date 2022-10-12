JSW Steel joins United Nations Global Compact initiative

JSW Steel, the flagship company of JSW Group, has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative — the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative – as a participant.

JSW Foundation, the social arm of the JSW Group, is already a member of UNGC and part of the India local network of UNGC.

JSW Steel has joined the global network of thousands of companies committed to taking responsible business action to pave the way for a sustainable world. The UNGC encourages companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN’s 10 principles.

“A majority of JSW’s strategic focus areas and organisational goals have been formulated to align with the UN SDGs. With this formal membership, we intend to continue executing operations and practices sustainably, that harmonise with these objectives, and to participate in global efforts toward a just and sustainable future,” Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director, JSW Steel, and Group CFO, said.

The initiative also commits companies to take actions to advance broader social benefits, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With more than 20,000 companies in over 160 countries participating, and over 69 local networks — the UNGC holds members to the highest sustainability standards.