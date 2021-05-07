  • MORE MARKET STATS

JSW Steel inks pact with JFE Steel Corp to conduct feasibility study for proposed JV in India

By: |
May 07, 2021 1:48 PM

JSW Steel said in view of the steadily increasing demand for electric power, the growing adoption of renewable energy and the electrification of automobiles, continued growth is forecasted in India and globally for grain-oriented electrical steel sheets primarily used in transformers.

JSW Steel said the company and JFE Steel continue to deepen their alliance since they signed a comprehensive strategic collaboration agreement in 2009.

JSW Steel on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study with JFE Steel Corporation to establish a grain oriented electrical steel sheet manufacturing and sales joint-venture company in India.

The plan is to complete the study within the current 2021 fiscal year and take appropriate steps to set up this JV company subject to requisite approvals, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

JSW Steel said the company and JFE Steel continue to deepen their alliance since they signed a comprehensive strategic collaboration agreement in 2009, under which JFE Steel took an equity stake in JSW Steel, and has provided technical co-operation with regard to automotive steel products.

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD, JSW Steel and Group CFO said: “This feasibility study for a joint venture with JFE Steel for manufacturing grain oriented electrical steel sheet in India will strengthen our position as India’s leading manufacturer of advanced steel products that lead to reduced CO2 emissions and a more sustainable world”.

JSW Steel said in view of the steadily increasing demand for electric power, the growing adoption of renewable energy and the electrification of automobiles, continued growth is forecasted in India and globally for grain-oriented electrical steel sheets primarily used in transformers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. JSW Steel inks pact with JFE Steel Corp to conduct feasibility study for proposed JV in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Government just made COVID-19 vaccine appointment tracker sites pretty much useless by updating CoWIN guidelines
2Twitter suspends several accounts that were trying to evade Donald Trump ban
3IBM unveils ‘world’s first’ 2nm chip, claims 45% faster performance than existing 7nm tech