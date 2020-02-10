JSW Steel crude steel output in January declines 3 per cent to 14 LT

By: |
New Delhi | Published: February 10, 2020 12:43:22 PM

During the month under review, there was 1.4 per cent decline in production of flat rolled products at 10.25 LT, as against 10.40 LT in January 2019, it said.

NCLAT, JSW Steel, Bhushan Power buyout, Bhushan Power and Steel, BSPLJSW Steel is an integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

JSW Steel on Monday reported 2.9 per cent decline in crude steel output at 14.10 lakh tonnes (LT) during January, 2020. The company had posted crude steel output of 14.53 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE. During the month under review, there was 1.4 per cent decline in production of flat rolled products at 10.25 LT, as against 10.40 LT in January 2019, it said.

The company also registered 0.5 per cent decline in the output of its long rolled products at 3.42 LT as compared to the year-ago month, it added. JSW Steel is an integrated steel company in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. JSW Steel crude steel output in January declines 3 per cent to 14 LT
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Economic slowdown: India Inc continues to undergo pain, firms struggled to push volumes in Q3
2Higher Dividend: 60 firms can return Rs 88,600 crore to shareholders
3FMCG majors like Nestle and MTR look to tap traditional breakfast fare