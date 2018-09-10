JSW Steel crude steel output grows 8% in August

The company’s crude steel production was at 13.37 LT in August 2017, it said in a filing to BSE. (PTI)

JSW Steel today said its crude steel output grew 8.3 per cent to 14.48 lakh tonne (LT) during August 2018. The company’s crude steel production was at 13.37 LT in August 2017, it said in a filing to BSE.

Last month, the production of flat-rolled products was almost flat at 9.81 LT against 9.79 LT in August 2017, it said. The output of long rolled products increased 9.7 per cent to 3.05 LT over 2.78 LT in the same month last year, it said.

JSW Steel is a part of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a presence in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and sports. It is a leading integrated steel company with an installed steel-making capacity of 18 million tonne per annum (MTPA) in India.

The company’s plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 12 MTPA.