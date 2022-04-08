JSW Steel combined crude steel output grows 37 pc; FY22 production soars 38 pc

JSW Steel on Friday posted a combined crude steel production of 5.98 million tonne (MT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. At 5.98 MT, the production was 37 per cent higher compared to 4.36 MT steel the company had produced in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.

“JSW Steel reported group combined crude steel production at 5.98 MT for Q4 FY22, including the production at jointly controlled entity viz. JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd,” it said.

On a standalone basis, JSW Steel said its output grew by 20 per cent to 5.01 MT during the period under review, from 4.19 MT in the year-ago quarter.The capacity utilisation of existing operations at standalone level improved from 94 per cent in October-December period to 98 per cent in the last quarter. During the entire FY 2021-22, JSW Steel posted a growth of 38 per cent in its combined steel production to 21.47 MT, compared to 15.53 MT in the 2020-21 fiscal.

The company’s output on a standalone basis in FY22 was at 17.62 MT, up 17 per cent from 15.08 MT in the preceding financial year.