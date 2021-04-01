JSW Steel begins hot-rolled plates production at Dolvi Works plant

Steel maker JSW Steel on Thursday announced it has started producing hot-rolled plates at Dolvi Works plant in Maharashtra.
"On March 31, 2021, JSW Steel has commenced production of hot-rolled plates from the new 5 MTPA hot strip mill facility at its Dolvi Works," it said.
