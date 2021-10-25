  • MORE MARKET STATS

JSW Group to set up Rs 150-crore steel unit in J&K

By: |
October 25, 2021 4:32 PM

Steel sandwich panels and steel doors will be manufactured at the unit for the local market in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

jsw steelThe plant will be set up by group company JSW Steel, JSW Group said in a statement. (File)

JSW Group on Monday said it will invest Rs 150 crore to set up a 1.2 lakh metric tonne color coated steel manufacturing facility in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plant will be set up by group company JSW Steel, JSW Group said in a statement.

Related News

“JSW has committed to setting up a state of the art color coated steel manufacturing facility of capacity 1,20,000 metric tons per annum along with special lines,” it said.

Steel sandwich panels and steel doors will be manufactured at the unit for the local market in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

According to the statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday presented land allocation papers to Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & Managing Director of JSW Group.

This facility will be set up with an investment of around Rs 150 crore at Lassipora, Pulwama in Kashmir.

Jindal said, “This facility shall provide immense benefits to local businesses and society in a meaningful way and provide employment opportunities to the local youth.” JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group. The company has an integrated steel making capacity of 27 million tonne in India, and steel products like hot rolled, cold rolled, bare, TMT, wire rods and special steel etc.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. JSW Group to set up Rs 150-crore steel unit in J&K
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Empowered group of secretaries to address stakeholders’ concern on PLI scheme for specialty steel, says minister
2CSB Bank posts 72% rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 118 crore
3Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 profit down 2% at Rs 269 crore