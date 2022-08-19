JSW Group inks pact with IIT Bombay to set up steel tech hub

Sajjan Jindal-led business conglomerate JSW Group has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT Bombay) to set up a technology hub for steel manufacturing in the country.

The JSW Technology Hub is being set up with the objective of rapidly expanding production of quality steel, while maintaining carbon emissions within the target levels. The partnership with IIT Bombay will also help the conglomerate increase its R&D efforts in the steel sector that would be beneficial for JSW Steel, its flagship business firm.

“Our strategic partnership with IIT Bombay is a one-of-its kind industry-academia collaboration for advancement of research in steel manufacturing. This powerful combination will jointly leverage IIT Bombay’s knowledge-rich faculties and JSW’s technical capabilities to develop novel industrial applications for steel manufacturing with focus on low carbon emissions. This partnership will also initiate new academic courses, while consolidating existing courses. We will also provide academic and technical leadership in broad areas of research while working towards increasing steel consumption in the country,” JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal said.

JSW Foundation is JSW Group’s social development arm. The hub will be based within the Centre of Excellence in Steel Technology (CoEST) at IIT-Bombay.

JSW Group will provide financial and technical support to build the hub, which is expected to be completed by FY28. The hub will develop patented industrial applications and solutions, which would be operationalised or commercialised by the group. IIT Bombay will also set up Sajjan Jindal Steel Professor Chair to enable focused training and research on new and emerging technologies in steel manufacturing.

JSW Group’s strategic partnership with IIT Bombay is a progressive step on our ongoing journey to be future-ready and equip ourselves to continue delivering sustained value to all our stakeholders,” JSW Steel joint MD and group CFO Seshagiri Rao said.