JSW Energy uprates its Karcham Wangtoo hydro power plant to 1091 MW

April 30, 2021 11:44 AM

Commissioned on September 13, 2011, the Karcham Wangtoo plant is located on river Satluj in District Kinnaur of Himachal Pradesh, and has a generating capacity of 1,091 MW as per JSW Energy's portal.

Its diversion dam is located at village Karcham and the powerhouse is located near village Wangtoo on NH-5.

JSW Energy on Friday said that Central Electricity Authority has approved the uprating of its Karcham Wangtoo hydro power plant to 1,091 megawatt (MW) from 1,000 MW.

This capacity uprating has been done by 9 per cent to 1,091 MW without any additional capital expenditure, and is a significant boost to the earnings potential of this key asset of JSW Energy Ltd, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has permitted uprating of the Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Electric Power Plant owned by JSW Hydro Energy Limited (100 per cent subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd) from 1,000 MW to 1,091 MW…,” the filing added.

The uprating will be done in a phased manner — 1,000 MW to 1,045 MW in the first phase for two monsoon seasons in (calendar year) CY 2021 and CY 2022; and to 1,091 MW thereafter, the filing added.

