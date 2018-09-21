JSW Energy to supply 275-MW power to Maharashtra for two months

JSW Energy will supply 275 MW power to Maharashtra for October and November for Rs 4.41/unit, as electricity demand in the state rises mainly on account of higher agricultural consumption amid a dry spell. Maharashtra’s power demand touched an all-time high of 22,252 MW on Wednesday.

JSW would be supplying the power from its imported coal-based, 1,200-MW Ratnagiri plant. The contract to supply the power was part of the tender called by Maharashtra for buying short-term power for three months till December 31. The company would, however, be supplying only 20 MW to the state through the contract in December.

JSW Energy’s chief operating officer Sharad Mahendra told FE that December offering was lowered keeping in mind the foreign currency fluctuations impacting new coal import costs while fuel for the next two months have already been ordered or on the high seas.

Other winners under the short-term power purchase tender include KSK Energy, CESC’s Dhariwal plant and JP Nigrie. A Maharashtra electricity distribution company (discom) official told FE that it had procured 3,200 MW of spot power from the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on September 15, when the landed cost of that electricity (spot price, transmission and other charges) came to Rs 5.24/unit.

Maharashtra is the highest power consuming state in the country and Wednesday’s demand was 30% higher than the same day last year.