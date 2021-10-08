JSW Energy to get 810 MW wind turbines from GE Renewable

“The projects being implemented in Tamil Nadu is our first large scale wind power project,” Prashant Jain, managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, said.

JSW Energy on Thursday said it has signed a procurement contract with GE Renewable Energy to receive 810 megawatt (MW) of wind power turbines by the first quarter of FY23. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The development closely follows JSW Energy announcing the deal to buy 591 MW of wind power turbines from Saudi Arabia-based Alfanar-owned Senvion India earlier this week.

JSW Energy is currently constructing around 2,500 MW of renewable power projects with the aim to achieve a total power generation capacity of 20,000 MW by 2030, when the share of renewables in its total capacity is planned to increase to around 85%. About 2,200 MW of wind and solar projects, tied with Solar Energy Corporation of India (Seci) and JSW Steel, are expected be commissioned in the next 18-24 months. The company currently has a power generation capacity of 4,559 MW comprising 3,158 MW thermal, 1,391 MW hydel and 10 MW of solar power plants.

“The projects being implemented in Tamil Nadu is our first large scale wind power project,” Prashant Jain, managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, said.

The company had marked its entry into the country’s wind power generation sector by winning 810 MW projects in the auction conducted by Seci in August, 2020 against its quote of Rs 3 per unit. JSW selected the 2.7 MW model assembled at GE Renewable Energy’s site in Pune.

The blades will be provided by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, from its factory in Halol, Gujarat. This turbine was designed primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru and is ideally suited for Tamil Nadu’s wind speed regime, the equipment maker said.