JSW energy Q3 profit trebles to Rs 146 crore

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for the quarter was up 26.32% on-year to Rs 738.74 crore on higher income.

JSW Energy’s net profit for the December quarter rose three-fold on-year to Rs 146.13 crore as operating margins rose 114 basis points, and sales realisations improved during the period.

Total income rose 19.69% on-year to Rs 2,491 crore, primarily attributable to better realisations from both merchant and PPA customers, Prashant Jain, joint MD and CEO of JSW Energy, told reporters.

Although the company did not disclose the actual realisation on per unit basis. The company sold around 1,112 million units, or around 20% of total production, on merchant rates, which touched a peak of Rs 19.95/kWh during the quarter and averaged at Rs 4.28/unit.

“Since the higher coal price is a pass through under the long term PPA, it gave us a higher realisation even under the PPA category,” said Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, director finance of JSW Energy.

Total generation in the December quarter rose 3.5% on year to 5,116 million units. The Vijayanagar plant in Karnataka produced 1,002 million units at a plant load factor (PLF) of 57% versus 51.2% a year ago.

The Ratnagiri plant in Maharashtra produced 1,969 million units at PLF of 83.7% versus 77.8% a year ago, while the Barmer plant produced 1,457 million units at 79.5% PLF versus 82.5% a year ago.

In the December quarter, overall PLF of all the plants put together increased to 60.1% from 58.2% a year ago. Fuel cost in the quarter rose 23.6% on-year to Rs 1,447.28 crore as coal prices increased during the period.

JSW Energy imports around 90% of its coal requirement from Indonesia and South Africa as two of its plants in Ratnagiri and Vijayanagar are dependent on imported coal.

According to the company, the power sector outlook over next three to five years is likely to improve. The power demand is likely to grow steadily considering the various measures undertaken by the government, including UDAY, Saubhagya, and ‘Power for All by 2019’ initiative.

The company expects consolidation within the sector in the next 12 months as various assets are likely to be resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. JSW Energy is also evaluating various thermal, renewable and hydro power assets both within and outside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“The final deal would depend on the counterparty’s interest and the value at which he wants to sell. Though, we expect a lot more progress in the next 12 months,” Jain said.

On the electric vehicle front, the company plans to make a few manufacturing and product-related announcement in the January-March quarter. As on December 31, JSW Energy’s net debt was Rs 10,686 crore compared with Rs 10,982 crore as of September end. Debt to equity remained unchanged at 0.90 times.