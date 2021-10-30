JSW Energy Q2FY22 consolidated net falls 5.5% on one-off interest cost

While the overall generation in Q2FY22 from thermal, renewables and hydro rose 2% YoY to 6,786 million units, the thermal PLF in the July-September quarter was up at 61% from 59% a year ago, Jain said.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy’s consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter dropped 5.52% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 336.62 crore missing the Bloomberg estimates on account of one off prepayment and unamortised finance cost of Rs 92 crore, the company said.

Adjusting for an exceptional finance cost towards rupee term loan for the hydro project, the net profit for September quarter stood at Rs 414 crore against Rs 356 crore a year ago.

In Q2FY22 fuel cost rose 3% y-o-y to Rs 869 crore leading to a flat long term electricity sales. It also impacted the operating profit or (Ebitda) of the power producer. Ebitda rose marginally by 0.53% on year to Rs 929.76 crore and the operating margins fell 253 basis points to 44.54%.

Fuel cost was up on higher generation and higher fuel prices at the standalone entity level, the company said.

However JSW Energy’s total revenue in Q2FY22 grew 12% y-o-y to Rs 2237.36 crore backed by 116% y-o-y increase in short-term sales largely from the Vijaynagar plant. Total short term sales stood at 236 million units in Q2FY22 compared with 110 million units a year ago. The long-term sales during the quarter was up marginally to 6,201 million units from 6,194 million units a year ago.

Prashant Jain, joint managing director of JSW Energy told FE, that the company’s revenue and generation both were up during the quarter on strong short-term market. “We were the largest participants in the short-term market during the quarter. Majority of the contribution has come from our Vijaynagar plant, and given the demand in the short-term market the sale will likely continue in the December quarter as well,” Jain said.

The overall receivables in Q2FY22 at the company level declined 19% YoY, and 7% QoQ (sequentially), Jain added

Net debt to equity as of September 30, 2021 was 0.41 times, and cash and cash equivalent was higher Rs 1,736 crore compared with Rs 811 crore a year ago.