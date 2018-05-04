JSW Energy posts Rs 480-crore loss on exceptional allowance

The consolidated net worth and net debt as of March 31, 2018 were Rs 11,110 crore and Rs 11,278 crore respectively, that resulted in a debt to equity of 1.02 times against 1.29 times a year ago.

Sajjan Jindal led JSW Energy reported a Rs 480 crore consolidated loss in Jan-March quarter of 2018 on account of a one-time allowance of Rs 417.94 crore towards loan to Jaiprakash Power for acquisition of a power plant, which was later terminated. The company recorded gross and net provision of Rs 574 crore and Rs 418 crore, respectively, in Q4FY18 against outstanding advance of Rs 752 crore to Jaiprakash Power Ventures against original amount of Rs 1,000 crore considering JPVL’s continued financial challenges. “We are evaluating all options including a legal recourse under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code (IBC) to recover our dues from Jaiprakash Power,” Prashant Jain, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy, told reporters.

The company has also taken provisions in the standalone business related to its investments in Toshiba JSW joint venture and its South African operations aggregating to Rs 241 crore after undertaking appropriate valuation exercises for both businesses. “However, the provisions have no impact on the consolidated financials as accumulated losses equal to the impairment amounts have already been provided for in earlier periods,” Jain said.

The earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation dropped 28.16% year on year to Rs 421.5 crore as fuel (coal) cost rose 10.57% to Rs 1,111.46 crore, primarily due to increase in prices of international coal. The operating margins too declined 950 basis points to 22% compared with 33% a year ago.

During the quarter, plant load factor marginally improved to 51.9% from 51.6% a year ago. Power generation for the quarter reported was higher at 4,355 million units against 4,063 million units in the same quarter last year.

