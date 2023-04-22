JSW Energy commissions 51 MW wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu

JSW Renew Energy Two, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, increasing its total installed capacity to 6,615 MW.

The capacity was commissioned under phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW Inter State Transmission System-connected wind power project awarded under Solar Energy Corporation of India’s tranche X. With this, the cumulative wind capacity commissioned by the company under SECI X stands at 78 MW, JSW Energy said in a statement.

The company’s under-construction capacity stands at 2,855 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12-18 months.

The company has set a target to 10 GW by 2025 and 20 GW capacity by 2030. In addition, JSW Energy has forayed into energy storage space and currently has locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity through battery storage system and hydro pumped storage plant. The company has also set a target for 50% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.