JSW Energy board approves allotment of NCDs to raise Rs 250 crore

The Board of Directors on October 28, 2022, approved the NCD issue for the raising of funds up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of the private placement.

Written by PTI
Updated:
JSW Energy, JSW Energy news, JSW Energy latest news, non convertible debentures

JSW Energy board on Wednesday approved allotment of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis to raise Rs 250 crore.

“Finance Committee, at its meeting held on 15th March 2023, approved the allotment of 25,000 Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh) each aggregating to Rs 250,00,00,000,” a BSE filing stated. The Board of Directors on October 28, 2022, approved the NCD issue for the raising of funds up to Rs 2,500 crore by way of the private placement.

First published on: 15-03-2023 at 20:42 IST

