JSW Cement defers IPO, sets new capacity target for 2023

The company plans to undertake the expansion in two phases by achieving 20 million tonne capacity by 2020 and 25 million tonne by 2023.

JSW Cement has deferred its plan for an initial public offering (IPO) by a year as the slowdown in construction activity continues to weigh on the growth strategy.

The JSW Group’s cement arm had earlier planned to go public by the year 2021, once it achieved a capacity of 20 million tonne per annum (MTPA). Now, the company plans to use the downturn in the economy as an opportunity to expand capacity. It has revised its capacity target to 25 MTPA set to be achieved by the year 2023.

JSW Cement’s current capacity stands at 14 MTPA. The company plans to undertake the expansion in two phases by achieving 20 million tonne capacity by 2020 and 25 million tonne by 2023.

JSW Cement managing director Parth Jindal said, “This capacity addition is part of a plan to rank among the top 5 cement companies in India.” The company is currently the ninth largest cement maker in India by capacity. The capacity expansion will require a total investment of close to Rs 2,900 crore, which the company plans to raise through a combination of internal accruals and debt. As the plans stand, Rs 1,400 crore will be raised via internal accruals and the remaining through debt. The company currently holds a debt of Rs 2,600 crore, which has gone up from Rs 2,200 crore last year.

Most of the capacity addition will happen at manufacturing units in the eastern region of India. Production capacity will increase to 9 MTPA from 5 MTPA earlier.

The company plans to increase the capacity of its subsidiary Shiva Cement’s clinker and grinding units in Odisha by 1 MTPA each. The decision comes after JSW Cement was declared the preferred bidder for the new limestone mine block close to its existing pit in Odisha. This will enable the company to supply clinker — a key raw material — to two other units in Salboni, West Bengal, and Jajpur, Odisha.

In the south, where there is already a production overhang, the capacity expansion will be restricted to 3.6 MTPA. However, the company plans to double the capacity in the west to 4.6 MTPA. A new capacity is being set up at its manufacturing capacity in Dolvi, Maharashtra, to fulfil infrastructure demand, especially in Mumbai.

“The company is currently looking at opportunities in the inorganic space, but that is not part of the stated target of 25 MT,” said Jindal. Speaking about the recovery in cement industry, he said revival may take 2-3 quarters and that the industry may end the year with muted volume growth.