JSPL yearly profit hits all-time high at Rs 5,527 cr

In a statement, JSPL said the improved performance across steel, power and overseas mining operations in 4Q’FY21 resulted in JSPL reporting the highest-ever quarterly consolidated gross revenue of Rs 13,190 crore.
Buoyed by higher sales and increased margin, Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on Wednesday reported Rs 1,901 crore consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of 2020-21 as against just Rs 82 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
JSPL’s net profit for the full year, on a consolidated basis, touched an all-time high of Rs 5,527 crore. The company had been incurring annual losses for the previous six years. In 2019-20 fiscal, the company reported a loss of Rs 574 crore.
JSPL said it would be embarking on doubling the capacity at its steel-making plant at Angul in Odisha to 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) with a capital expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore. But it would tread on the growth plan in a measured way.
In a statement, JSPL said the improved performance across steel, power and overseas mining operations in 4Q’FY21 resulted in JSPL reporting the highest-ever quarterly consolidated gross revenue of Rs 13,190 crore.
“Strong operational performance coupled with better pricing environment has led to consolidated Ebitda hitting a new record of Rs 5,287 crore. Higher Ebitda and declining interest costs have led to a net profit of Rs 1,901 crore,” it said.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported gross revenue of Rs 42,745 core and Ebitda of Rs 14,444 crore for the full year 2020-21.
Focusing on strengthening the balance sheet, the company has pared down its consolidated net debt by Rs 3,475 crore in 4Q’FY21 and by Rs 13,773 crore for the entire 2020-21 fiscal. As of March 2021, JSPL’s consolidated net debt stood at Rs 22,146 crore.
“The core focus right now is to sweat out assets and make JSPL net debt-free. Thereafter, the company will be embarking on a journey to expand its profitability and volumes via the Angul expansion from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA taking JSPL’s overall steel capacity to around 16 MTPA in India,” it said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.