JSPL sees tenfold rise in net profit at Rs 2,516 cr

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a near tenfold rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,516 crore for the April-June quarter.

“The quarter marked exemplary performance by all businesses including steel and overseas mines and minerals businesses, which resulted in JSPL reporting consolidated net revenues of Rs 10,610 crore, up 63% year-on-year; and earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 4,539 crore,” JSPL said in a statement.