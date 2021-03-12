  • MORE MARKET STATS

JSPL output jumps 18 pc to 6.53 lakh tonnes in February

By: |
March 12, 2021 5:46 PM

In February this year, the sales stood at 5.45 LT as compared to 4.80 LT in the year-ago period, a rise of 14 per cent.

The company had produced 5.54 LT steel in February 2020, JSPL said in a statement.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent jump in its crude steel output to 6.53 lakh tonnes (LT) in February this year.

The company had produced 5.54 LT steel in February 2020, JSPL said in a statement.

In February this year, the sales stood at 5.45 LT as compared to 4.80 LT in the year-ago period, a rise of 14 per cent.

Exports accounted for 26 per cent of the total sales volume, the company said.

“We are on our path of continuous growth month after month and will enhance production further without any new CAPEX (capital expenditure) in this financial year,” JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said.

Part of OP Jindal Group, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has significant presence in core infrastructure sectors, including steel, power, and mining.

