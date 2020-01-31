JSPL can lift iron ore if Sarda Mines pays fine, says Supreme Court



In a big relief to Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL), the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed it to lift and transport the extracted iron ore worth Rs 2,000 crore lying on the premises of its long-time supplier Sarda Mines plant in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. However, it granted the permission to transport the iron ore only after Sarda Mines paid Rs 933-crore environmental compensation to the Odisha government.

The Naveen Jindal-led JSPL has been sourcing high-quality iron ore from Sarda Mines for its Barbil and Raigarh factories, which lie at the bottom of the hill, that is, Thakurani deposit, where Sarda operates a 5 mt mine.

The iron ore in question was extracted when the mine was operating, but it could not be transported after the apex court suspended mining and all mining-related activities in 26 iron ore and manganese mines in Odisha in 2014 in the absence of environment clearances.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, while allowing JSPL to lift and transport the iron ore, had earlier taken on record an undertaking from Sarda Mines for payment of Rs 933 crore towards environmental compensation. However, Sarda had sought time till February end to comply with the SC directions, saying that it did not have any earnings as the mine was closed for over five years.

Even an SBI-led consortium of eight banks had supported JSPL so that they can recover its outstanding dues of Rs 7,400 crore from the company. The exposure of SBI alone was around Rs 2,650 crore. These stocks of iron ore are hypothecated to the consortium by way of first charge.

The order came on a petition by the Odisha government challenging its state high court’s April 2017 order that allowed JSPL to lift iron ore material from Sarda Mines.

The state mining department in March 2014 had directed Sarda to stop all mining activities on the ground that its environment clearance had expired and had also refused to give transit permit to JSPL for transportation of the procured and processed iron ore.

The state government had also said there may be irregularities in the deal between the two companies as Sarda was selling iron ore to JSPL way below the market rate. However, JSPL had claimed that lifting already extracted iron ore is not a mining related activity.

The SC had in November 2018 held Sarda Mines guilty of illegal mining in Odisha, saying that an environmental clearance granted to it can not be applied retrospectively. It had also asked the SC-appointed central empowered committee (CEC) to quantify the penalty from September 2004.

Sarda Mines had acquired a mining lease for over 947.046 hectare for 20 years from 2001 to 2021 for Thakurani iron ore mine, but the environment clearance was granted only in 2004.

The CEC in its May 2019 report while stating that the Sarda during 2001-11 had produced 135,34,703 tonnes of excess iron-ore had assessed the penalty around Rs 933 crore.

The MB Shah Commission and the CEC had also raised various objections on the nature of relationship between the two and said JSPL benefits from subsidised material from Sarda was costing the state exchequer.