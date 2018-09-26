JPMorgan expands Interbank Information Network

JPMorgan stated in a release that more than 75 banks have signed up to be part of IIN.

JPMorgan announced on Tuesday the expansion of its Interbank Information Network (IIN), which is the first live blockchain service offered by the firm.

JPMorgan stated in a release that more than 75 banks have signed up to be part of IIN. ICICI Bank from India is also on the list of IIN banks, according to the JPMorgan release.

Takis Georgakopoulos, global head of Treasury Services, stated in the release that the bank has been actively exploring how emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, and an enhanced digital experience can be deployed in its treasury services business to better serve clients’ ever changing needs.

“We will lead the market with the rollout of a robust pipeline of innovations over the coming months, beginning with the launch of IIN,” he said.

The bank claims that IIN, launched as a pilot in 2017, minimises friction in the global payments process, enabling payments to reach beneficiaries faster and with fewer steps. Using the blockchain technology, IIN reduces the time correspondent banks currently spend responding to compliance and other data-related inquiries that delay payments. IIN is powered by Quorum, a permissioned-variant of the Ethereum blockchain, developed by JPMorgan.

The expanded network of banks will facilitate global cross-border payments in every major market, including Latin America, Asia, Europe, West Asia and Africa.