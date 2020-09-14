Jorie Healthcare Partners: This outcome sourcing firm is keeping the healthcare industry healthy

Under Singh’s direction, the company in Mohali has expanded from 11 employees to almost 300 in under a year.

Meet Anita Sumra Singh who is supporting the US healthcare industry from Chandigarh. Her venture, Chicago-based Jorie Healthcare Partners, is an ‘outcome sourcing’ company, providing practice and financial management services to healthcare companies in the US. In September 2019, Jorie India was set up in Chandigarh under her guidance. She has successfully helped improve cash flow sustainability for Jorie’s US-based clients.

“The Chandigarh centre has played a crucial role in supporting the US healthcare industry,” she says.

Jorie features its own physician practice group and multiple Academic Specialist Centres (ASCs) out of Texas along with a microbial technology firm (Strategia) for diabetic wound-care and commercial/personal sanitisers with an onshore central billing office out of Oak Brook, Illinois as well as a captive delivery centre in Chandigarh.

Recently, Singh launched a new extension to the Jorie group—Jorie Technology Partners —that delivers Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered robotic process automation (RPA) to induce better fiscal outcomes and reduce labour-intensive dependency within the healthcare segment. “This unique RPA delivers some incredible success rates: Claim status follow-ups are 400% faster than human processes,” she says.

“When I took on the venture of becoming CEO of Jorie Healthcare Partners in India and the US, my intent was, and continues to be, to accomplish all things with strong will, focus, integrity and respect,” she says. “My career path began in India. I obtained a Master’s degree in Psychology and continued my studies in the US. As I worked on my second degree for Health Information Technology, I was offered a teaching position. It was then, that I realised my calling was in the healthcare industry. My passion and focus is in transforming revenue cycle operations with successful outcomes,” she explains.

Around 10 years ago Singh met the co-founders of Jorie Healthcare Partners. An independently owned healthcare consulting firm, it serves hospitals, health systems, academic medical centres and physician practices using an integrated, multi-disciplinary, tailored approach, helping clients improve their financial, operational and clinical performance. Singh and the co-founders decided to develop this outcome-sourcing company and have been working on providing practice and financial management assistance to the healthcare industry.

As a global service, technology and analytics leader, it provides revenue capture and physician support within the healthcare space.

She says, “We are committed to delivering value to an organisation through thought leadership and quality managed services. Jorie Healthcare Partners’ focus is on improved margins and growth potential. The goal is to provide clients with this competitive and efficient advantage, thus, freeing their human resources to focus on other tasks requiring human strength such as customer-client interactions, judgement, reasoning, and emotional intelligence.”

Under Singh’s direction, the company in Mohali has expanded from 11 employees to almost 300 in under a year. It has also inculcated strong employee-friendly practices within the organisation such as eliminating single-usage plastic with glass bottles. It is also running a trade-marked employee engagement programme termed ‘Capture’— a series of in-house workshops that invites experts in various divisions to converse about adding value to life.