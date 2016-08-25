Joint venture gets letter of award for Rs 5,012-crore project from MMRC

“MMRC had issued the LOA (letter of award) to J Kumar-CRTG JV for the 3rd phase of the Metro project,” J Kumar Infraprojects said in a statement. (Reuters)

J Kumar Infraprojects today said Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC) has issued LOA (letter of award) to J Kumar-CRTG’s joint venture for Rs 5,012 crore projects.

“MMRC had issued the LOA (letter of award) to J Kumar-CRTG JV for the 3rd phase of the Metro project,” J Kumar Infraprojects said in a statement.

It said the project was awarded last month and comprises design and construction of underground sections including four underground stations at Dharavi, BKC, Vidhyanagari and Santacruz and associated tunnels worth Rs 2,858 crore.

The project also includes “design and construction of underground sections including CSIA domestic airport, Sahar Road and CSIA International airport and associated bored tunnels worth Rs 2,153 crore,” it said.

Civil contractors for this project were selected in accordance with the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) procurement guidelines through an international competitive bidding.

The 33.5-km long Metro III corridor will stretch across 27 stations and will be built underground.

The requisite preparatory work like conducting surveys and related investigations are in progress and the project work is likely to commence in October this year, the statement said.

Jagdish Kumar M Gupta, Executive Chairman, J Kumar Infraprojects said, “The Metro 3 project is another great opportunity to ease the congestion Mumbaikars face and we will commence operations by October 2016. We consider the Metro 3 project another interesting challenge and we are confident that it will add to the pride of Mumbai city.”