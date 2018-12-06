Joining hands! IIT Bombay, NEC joint research to address social challenges

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 1:08 AM

Under this MoU, IIT Bombay and and NECTI will jointly work on value creation for major government initiatives across smart cities, as well as for the logistics and transportation domain, by leveraging advanced technologies.

One of the areas this joint R&D aims to explore is the use of Big Data analytics to optimise the movement of logistics containers across the country, which can result in shorter times for the delivery of goods and lower logistics cost.

Japan’s NEC said that its subsidiary NEC Technologies India has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to explore joint research and development in the field of Big Data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with an aim to solve a broad range of social challenges in India. Under this MoU, IIT Bombay and and NECTI will jointly work on value creation for major government initiatives across smart cities, as well as for the logistics and transportation domain, by leveraging advanced technologies. One of the areas this joint R&D aims to explore is the use of Big Data analytics to optimise the movement of logistics containers across the country, which can result in shorter times for the delivery of goods and lower logistics cost.

“The signing of this MoU further strengthens the existing tie between NECTI and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. More than 30 graduates have joined NEC’s Central Research laboratories in Japan since 2012,” said Akihiko Iketani, head of NECTI’s NEC Laboratories India (NLI). “Through this joint R&D effort, we aim to address social challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and economic development in India, such as improving the efficiency of logistics networks, reducing road congestion and air pollution, and achieving smarter and safer cities.”

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Joining hands! IIT Bombay, NEC joint research to address social challenges
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition