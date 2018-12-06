Joining hands! IIT Bombay, NEC joint research to address social challenges

One of the areas this joint R&D aims to explore is the use of Big Data analytics to optimise the movement of logistics containers across the country, which can result in shorter times for the delivery of goods and lower logistics cost.

Japan’s NEC said that its subsidiary NEC Technologies India has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to explore joint research and development in the field of Big Data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with an aim to solve a broad range of social challenges in India. Under this MoU, IIT Bombay and and NECTI will jointly work on value creation for major government initiatives across smart cities, as well as for the logistics and transportation domain, by leveraging advanced technologies. One of the areas this joint R&D aims to explore is the use of Big Data analytics to optimise the movement of logistics containers across the country, which can result in shorter times for the delivery of goods and lower logistics cost.

“The signing of this MoU further strengthens the existing tie between NECTI and the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. More than 30 graduates have joined NEC’s Central Research laboratories in Japan since 2012,” said Akihiko Iketani, head of NECTI’s NEC Laboratories India (NLI). “Through this joint R&D effort, we aim to address social challenges posed by rapid urbanisation and economic development in India, such as improving the efficiency of logistics networks, reducing road congestion and air pollution, and achieving smarter and safer cities.”