Jobseekers rejoice as hiring in India jumps 21% in October; this sector on recruitment spree

The Naukri JobSpeak Index: Good signs job seekers going ahead, given the healthy growth across cities and sectors. (Illustration: rohnit phore)

Online hiring activity in October 2018 recorded an increase of 21% to 2,088 from 1,728 in the year-ago period, on the back of bullish hiring trends in the information technology (IT) industry, according to The Naukri JobSpeak Index for October 2018. The report also said that positive momentum is expected to continue going forward.

“After the slowdown due to the proposed visa restrictions in the US, the industry has picked up the pace in hiring in the past couple of months and this pace is to continue in the upcoming months,” the report said. The increase in demand for hiring in IT industry was due to domestic and global IT software companies’ upbeat plans to hire.

According to the report, startups in the country played a vital role in IT sector employment in the country by their rising numbers as well as them working on niche technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain etc, it added. Naukri.com chief sales officer V Suresh said that there are good signs for job seekers going ahead, given the healthy growth across cities and sectors.

Source: Naukri.com

While demand for freshers rose 24% with an experience in the range of 0-3 years, the trained professionals having an experience of 4-7 years saw an increased demand of 22% during the month as compared with the same month last year.

Meanwhile, there was a growth of 18% year-on-year in mid-management roles with an experience of 8-12 years. However, senior management roles having 13-16 years of experience saw a moderate rise of 7% in the hiring activity.

In terms of cities, metropolitan cities saw positive growth in hiring activity with both Delhi/NCR and Chennai recorded an increase of 23%. Hiring activity in Mumbai rose by 17% across industries such as Auto (28%) and FMCG (28%).

Domain-wise, recruitment activity in HR/administration went up by 28% as the talent in human resource domain has been in much demand for the greater part of this year. “Prominent reason has been that the industry is disrupting all its conventional strategies and adopting alternative methods. These alternative talent acquisition strategies include liquid workforce, on-demand hiring, increasing contract resources and implementing upskilling-reskilling of internal staff to cater to complex and niche requirements,” it showed.

Meanwhile, site engineering also witnessed an increase of 28% in hiring activity, while sales/BD with a growth of 15% during the month.

The index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month-on-month. It has taken July 2008 as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.