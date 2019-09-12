Jobs coming your way: Over half of recruiters say hirings to spike; IT Software to hire most

IT Software, which has been the top recruiting industry for some time now, will continue to dominate the new hirings.

While India’s recruitment landscape is witnessing a slump, the majority of employers said that they are going to hire more this year, especially for professionals in mid-level jobs. According to a recent survey, “mid-level hiring is set to witness a significant surge in the coming months,” Shine.com said and over 50% of those surveyed said that they want to hire more professionals who have an experience of 3-6 years. Further, over 40% of the respondents also said that they will also focus on entry-level positions. IT Software, which has been the top recruiting industry for some time now, will continue to dominate the new hirings and education & training, healthcare, FMCG, will follow.

“An increasing number of organizations are looking to strengthen their talent pool by hiring skilled professionals across middle-management roles,” Zairus Master,CEO,Shine.com said. According to another survey, India has ranked fourth, globally, for the strongest sentiment for hiring in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey. Ahead of India are three countries — Japan, Taiwan, and the US — with stronger hiring sentiment. In India, more jobs will emerge from the eastern parts with a net employment outlook of 38%, according to ManpowerGroup survey. However, according to Shine.com analysis, over half of the recruiters said that they will employ more people from the southern part of the country.

Further, payrolls in India are also expected to increase in the forthcoming quarter, according to ManpowerGroup survey. Echoing Shine.com results, the survey added that the education sector will see an upsurge in hiring. “In the other sectors like the manufacturing sector and in the finance, insurance, and real estate sector, the employers expect steady hiring activity in the coming quarter. The weakest outlook has been reported in the transportation and utilities sector,” the ManpowerGroup added.

Meanwhile, according to a recent survey by Ipsos, unemployment has been the top concern of Indian citizens for three months in a row.