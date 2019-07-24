Jobs bonanza: These sectors to go in for mass hirings in next 6 months

By: |
Published: July 24, 2019 4:09:50 PM

While IT has remained most employment generating sector for some time now, financial sector and BPO firms will also create fresh employment.

WESTERN RAILWAY RAILWAY RECRUITMENT invites online application for RRCWR Recruitment 2019 GDCE NTPCWhile a majority of employers are optimistic about the job scenario in the country, only 5% said that they do not see any hiring in the near future.

Jobless growth narrative may be a thing of the past. The next six months will see a large number of industries hiring in large numbers, predict eight out of 10 recruiters participated in a recent survey. While IT has remained most employment generating sector for some time now, financial sector and BPO firms will also create fresh employment with over 80-85% of the recruiters indicating the same, Naukri Hiring Outlook for July- Sep 2019 said. However, for industries like Automobile and FMCG, almost 20% of the hiring activity will be only for replacement, the report added. Further, almost 50% of the employers surveyed said that Sales & Marketing and IT-Software functional areas will employ the most number of talents. A third of the recruiters also opine that Operations, HR, and Accounts will also see considerable growth in job creation. 

While a majority of employers are optimistic about the job scenario in the country, only 5% said that they do not see any hiring in the near future. Also, 16% of them also felt that all of the upcoming hirings will be for replacement purpose. The layoff number has also fallen remarkably with only a minuscule 1% of recruiters anticipating dismissal. This further emphasizes optimism in recruitment, the Nukri report said. 

How will experience help in securing a job?

Individuals with an experience range of 3-5 years will be most in-demand followed by those who have worked for 1-3 years, according to the report’s findings. A little less than 20% of the total hiring is expected for professionals who possess over 8 years of experience.

For freshers, BPO industry has some good news as half of its hirings will be for the experience band of 0-1 year. On the other hand, Automobile industry will be on the search to hire maximum professionals with an experience of over 12 years. 

“83% of the IT recruiters predict hiring through the creation of new jobs,” Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, InfoEdge India Ltd. said, adding that the overall Hiring Outlook reflects a positive sentiment with 78% of the recruiters anticipating hiring activity in the next six months versus 70% last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Jobs bonanza: These sectors to go in for mass hirings in next 6 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop