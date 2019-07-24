Jobs bonanza: These sectors to go in for mass hirings in next 6 months

While a majority of employers are optimistic about the job scenario in the country, only 5% said that they do not see any hiring in the near future.

Jobless growth narrative may be a thing of the past. The next six months will see a large number of industries hiring in large numbers, predict eight out of 10 recruiters participated in a recent survey. While IT has remained most employment generating sector for some time now, financial sector and BPO firms will also create fresh employment with over 80-85% of the recruiters indicating the same, Naukri Hiring Outlook for July- Sep 2019 said. However, for industries like Automobile and FMCG, almost 20% of the hiring activity will be only for replacement, the report added. Further, almost 50% of the employers surveyed said that Sales & Marketing and IT-Software functional areas will employ the most number of talents. A third of the recruiters also opine that Operations, HR, and Accounts will also see considerable growth in job creation.

Also, 16% of them also felt that all of the upcoming hirings will be for replacement purpose. The layoff number has also fallen remarkably with only a minuscule 1% of recruiters anticipating dismissal. This further emphasizes optimism in recruitment, the Nukri report said.

How will experience help in securing a job?

Individuals with an experience range of 3-5 years will be most in-demand followed by those who have worked for 1-3 years, according to the report’s findings. A little less than 20% of the total hiring is expected for professionals who possess over 8 years of experience.

For freshers, BPO industry has some good news as half of its hirings will be for the experience band of 0-1 year. On the other hand, Automobile industry will be on the search to hire maximum professionals with an experience of over 12 years.

“83% of the IT recruiters predict hiring through the creation of new jobs,” Sumeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, InfoEdge India Ltd. said, adding that the overall Hiring Outlook reflects a positive sentiment with 78% of the recruiters anticipating hiring activity in the next six months versus 70% last year.