Job openings for females up 35% y-o-y in Feb: foundit

White-collar job openings for women jumped 35% year-on-year (y-o-y) in February on the back of increased efforts by India Inc to raise female participation in offices, according to data compiled by foundit (formerly called Monster Asia Pacific and Middle East).

The companies are offering benefits like flexible work environment, menstrual leaves and childcare, coupled with others to increase the number of job applicants. Along with that, women who dropped out of work during the pandemic to become full-time caregivers have now re-joined the workforce, data showed.

The information technology enabled services (ITES/BPO) industry had the highest demand share of women in the workforce currently at 36%, an increase from 30% from a year ago. This was followed by IT/computers-software at 35%, up from 24% last year.

Banking/accounting/financial services was next with 22% this year, an improvement from 13% in February 2022. Recruitment and staffing accounted for 20% jobs this year, an increase from 5% during the same period last year. The share of healthcare/hospitals and diagnostics increased from 3% to 8%.

Geographically, the highest jobs for women were in Delhi NCR with 21%, Mumbai at 15%, and Bengaluru which had 10% of the total. Other cities like Chennai (9%) and Pune (7%) followed. Freelance roles accounted for 4% of the total jobs for women.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (formerly Monster, APAC & ME), said, “There is a radical need for increasing women participation in the workforce across all sectors if we were to achieve our dream of becoming a $5 trillion nation.”

“The proliferation of technology in these sectors has created an urgent need for upskilled talent.”

Across industries, customer service/call centre/BPO saw the highest percentage share of women jobseekers at 25%, a sharp jump from just 11% last year. While IT, HR, sales and front office made up the remaining, all registering growth y-o-y, foundit data showed.

The company also found that women in leadership (those over 15 years of experience) hold just 8% of the total share. It was, however, an improvement from 6% last year. While women’s participation remained the highest for intermediate-level roles, that required three-five years of experience, with 24% share, broadly unchanged y-o-y.