Job bonanza! Ikea to create these many jobs in Maharashtra over next 3 years

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is planning to hire 10,000, both direct and indirect, in Maharashtra over the next two to three years, a senior company executive has said. The company opened its first store in Hyderabad in August this year and the Navi Mumbai will be the second store in the country. “Next year, we are opening the Navi Mumbai store, for which we are planning to recruit 5,000 directly and an equal number will be hired indirectly over the two to three years,” Ikea India’s people and culture manager Anna-Carin Mansson told PTI here.

This will include directly hiring 1,000 by mid-next year and 1,500 indirectly for services, including assembly among others, she said adding as per the Ikea policy, 50 percent of this recruitment will be of women at all levels. “We believe in equality and providing a balanced, safe and secure work environment for all employees. We are also

open for recruiting from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) communities,” she added.

The world’s largest furniture chain is looking to hire people in ecommerce, sales, logistics, digital and Human Resource’s and mostly they hire locals, she said. “With our employee friendly policies, we are expecting to keep the attrition levels very low. We believe in value-based recruitment, where the core values of an individual is considered and not what is said in the CV. We provide equal opportunities to all our co-workers, help them grow and enable

them to follow their passion,” she added.

Ikea has several employee friendly policies, such as day care facilities, parental leave policy, transport policy, competence development, mentoring, pension plan among others. “Maharashtra is an important market for us. We have been sourcing from the state for many decades and now we are ready to enter the market in 2019 with our full offer to be able to serve all the customers,” Ikea India market manager for Maharashtra Per Hornell said.