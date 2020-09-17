  • MORE MARKET STATS

JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,342 crore

By: |
September 17, 2020 11:21 AM

The said it has secured water supply projects in Odisha totalling Rs 471 crore and a building project in north India of Rs 146 crore.

JMC Projects india, BSE, Shares of JMC Projects, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, The company's CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said new order win in east Asia will enable the company to further expand its presence in the international markets.

Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) on Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,342 crore in the domestic and international markets. In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has won Rs 725 crore worth infrastructure project in east Asia.

The said it has secured water supply projects in Odisha totalling Rs 471 crore and a building project in north India of Rs 146 crore. The company’s CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said new order win in east Asia will enable the company to further expand its presence in the international markets.

Related News

“In the current year we have received orders exceeding Rs 5,300 crore against the initial guidance of Rs 5,000 crore, accordingly based on current prospects we are revising our order inflow target to Rs 7,500 crore for 2020-21. ”Our strong and diversified order book will help us to deliver on growth and profitability targets going forward,” he added.
JMC Projects (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. Shares of JMC Projects (India) Ltd, were trading 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 55.80 apiece on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1342 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sony will launch the PlayStation 5 on November 12; here is how much it will cost you
2OMCs’ margin seen rising 36% to Rs 3 per litre in FY21
3Vedanta-Videocon win big! Blow to govt as SC says ‘no unjust enrichment’ in Ravva oil fields case