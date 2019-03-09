JLR’s I-Pace is European car of the year 2019

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced its all-electric SUV, the I-Pace, has been voted the European Car of the Year 2019.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced its all-electric SUV, the I-Pace, has been voted the European Car of the Year 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won this prize. The award recognises technical innovation, design, performance, efficiency and value for money. Ralf Speth, CEO, JLR, said, “The I-Pace is the most technologically-advanced battery EV … a game-changer. Winning this award is a recognition of what our team has delivered.”
Also read | Small, midcap stock rally a pre-election phenomenon in stock market? Here’s what happened before
The I-Pace, launched last year, has been a decent success, with more than 8,000 customer deliveries till January 31, 2019 (75% of these in Europe). In the awards, the I-Pace triumphed over six other finalists—Alpine A110, Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Focus, Kia Ceed, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Peugeot 508—and was the only vehicle on the shortlist to boast zero tailpipe emissions.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.