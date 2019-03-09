JLR’s I-Pace is European car of the year 2019

Ralf Speth, CEO, JLR, said, “The I-Pace is the most technologically-advanced battery EV … a game-changer. Winning this award is a recognition of what our team has delivered.”

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced its all-electric SUV, the I-Pace, has been voted the European Car of the Year 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won this prize. The award recognises technical innovation, design, performance, efficiency and value for money. Ralf Speth, CEO, JLR, said, “The I-Pace is the most technologically-advanced battery EV … a game-changer. Winning this award is a recognition of what our team has delivered.”

The I-Pace, launched last year, has been a decent success, with more than 8,000 customer deliveries till January 31, 2019 (75% of these in Europe). In the awards, the I-Pace triumphed over six other finalists—Alpine A110, Citroën C5 Aircross, Ford Focus, Kia Ceed, Mercedes-Benz A-Class and Peugeot 508—and was the only vehicle on the shortlist to boast zero tailpipe emissions.