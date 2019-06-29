JLR looking at partnerships, cost cutting: Tata Sons chief

JLR has been struggling to keep its finances intact, hit by slowdown in sales in China, its largest market, and uncertainties regarding diesel vehicles in Europe and UK.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is actively looking at partnerships and prioritising its investments, while taking steps to cut costs to deliver cash improvements, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran told shareholders in the company’s annual report for 2018-19.

The luxury arm, which accounts for over 70% of Tata Motors’ income, recorded a 6.2% decline in revenues in FY19, on the back of decline in wholesales which were down 6.9% primarily as a result of the challenging conditions in China.

In Q3FY19, Tata Motors posted the biggest quarterly loss of Rs 26,960 crore due to a one-time asset impairment in JLR. The Mumbai-based automaker returned to profit in Q4FY19, but on a year-on-year basis, it slumped around 47%. The profit, Tata Motors management said, was on the back of a substantial correction in inventory of JLR in the company’s Chinese business and stringent cost control measures under its programme ‘Charge’.

Stating that last twelve months have been challenging for JLR from an operational performance perspective, Chandrasekaran said these have resulted in the business reporting a revenue

decline this year and an operating loss. JLR retail sales were 5,78,915 vehicles in FY19, down 5.8%. The loss before tax excluding exceptional items in FY19 was around Rs 3,138.5 crore compared to profit before tax excluding exceptional items of Rs 9,644 crore in FY18.

JLR is taking steps to cut costs while taking a calibrated approach towards future investment in the product portfolio, Chandrasekaran said adding that the company is actively looking at partnerships and prioritising its investments while ensuring that it is not compromising its future.

While sales from China declined by 34.1% this year compared to the previous year, the company faced headwinds from external factors including slowdown of sales in China and Europe along with internal factors of high fixed cost structures, dealer network profitability and high investment leading to cash outflows.

Chandrasekaran said the company needs to transform to be relevant in the world of future mobility. “This will require us to form partnerships, develop mobility solutions and optimise our investment in the process,” he added.