JK Cement Q4 net profit jumps 55% to Rs 150 crore

Published: May 18, 2019 10:20:21 PM

JK Cement Saturday reported 55 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 150 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for 2018-19.

JK Cement Saturday reported 55 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 150 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 96 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Its total revenue during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,492 crore as against Rs 1,316 crore in the same period a year ago, JK Cement said in a statement.

For the fiscal 2018-19, the company’s net profit declined to Rs 325 crore as against Rs 341 crore in the previous fiscal, a decline of 5 per cent.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for 2018-19.

The company has also decided to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issue of secured/redeemable non-convertible debentures in one of more series/tranches.

