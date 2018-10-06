J&J faulty hip implants: SC seeks Centre’s response

The ASR hip implants were found to be faulty, resulting in higher revision surgeries. The hip implant devices were first cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2005.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the government’s response to a PIL seeking investigations into imports of alleged ‘faulty’ and ‘deadly’ hip implants, manufactured by US-based pharma major Johnson and Johnson (J&J), without any proper clinical trial.

The PIL has also sought a direction to the Centre to advertise about recall of J&J’s hip implant devices, manufactured by its subsidiary DePuy Orthopaedics and devise a mechanism to ensure safety of 14,525 Indian patients who had undergone the hip replacement surgeries since 2005.

The ASR hip implants were found to be faulty, resulting in higher revision surgeries. The hip implant devices were first cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2005.

The firm had recalled the devices on August 24, 2010 from the US market. The implants had allegedly lead to higher levels of cobalt and chromium in blood which lead to toxicity, thus causing increased pain and decreased mobility in patients.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, asked the Union ministry of health and family welfare to inform it within two months about the actions, if any, taken after an expert committee found the pharma firms guilty of ‘medical negligence’.

Senior counsel Salman Khurshid, appearing for petitioner Arun Kumar Goenka, told the bench that the Centre-appointed expert committee had in 2017 found Johnson and Johnson guilty of medical negligence.

“However, till date nothing has been done to discover vast number of patients who had undergone hip transplant,” said Goenka, whose mother had died following a surgery with the faulty hip implants.

Even the expert committee, chaired by Dr Arun Agarwal, ex-dean and professor of ENT in New Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College had recommended that the company be made to pay at least Rs 20 lakh to each affected patient and that the reimbursement programme for revision surgeries continue until August 2025.

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for taking effective measures to save lives of those who have undergone surgeries with DePuy ASR hip implants. The committee also said that the patients ‘would be unknowingly living a life in hell, if alive or may be dead’, due to the negligent acts of the US pharma major.

The firms ‘illegally sold DePuy ASR Hip Implants in India from 2005 to 2006. In fact, J&J applied for import license only on December 6, 2006 and was granted license by drug controller (India) on December 15, 2006. However, showing contempt and disregard to Indian laws for safety of Indian citizens, respondents (the firms) imported and sold the implants even without imports license,” it said.

Goenka said that the company had to pay $4.40 billion to over 9,000 victims of faulty implants in the USA and in India no such measures have been undertaken.

“As on date more than 1,500 law suits are pending in the federal courts in USA,” the plea said.