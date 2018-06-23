Jio’s next mission: After successful telecom foray, Mukesh Ambani’s telco is slowly disrupting this sector

BofAML survey says that JioTV is the most used app among the set of online services offered on the Jio platform. (IE)

After successfully taking on the rival telecom companies with its dirt-cheap data offerings, Reliance Jio, owned by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is now on its way to challenge country’s cable television service providers. About two-thirds of the 1,000 Jio users which were surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) said that they use Jio data to primarily watch live television and stream videos. “The telecom aggregation apps like JioTV and JioCinema are turning into one-stop places for consumers to view all content as they do not have to download the individual over-the-top streaming apps,” the BofAML survey cited in a Bloomberg report.

The report also said that nearly 68 percent of the Jio subscribers use the platform to download videos on their mobile handsets. Only 23 percent said that their data usage habits have not changed because of Jio’s entry.

The survey also said that JioTV is the most used app among the set of online services offered on the Jio platform. The Airtel TV app has over 10 million downloads despite Bharti being relatively late starter in the game, the report added. About 2GB of data is consumed every month when compared to 0.23GB before Jio’s launch, according to quarterly data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Meanwhile, in yet another move to lure customers, the telecom giant Jio has revamped most of its prepaid recharge plans. After generating a wave with its free calling services and unlimited internet offer, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in its “Double Dhamaka” offer recently announced a Rs 100 discount on all recharges of Rs 300 and above.

In addition, the customers will also be able to avail a 20 percent discount on recharge packs priced below the Rs 300 price. For this, users need to recharge through MyJio app and pays using PhonePe wallet. With this, the company is expecting to get the masses to shift to Jio network.